Texans' Keke Coutee: Added opportunity following Fuller injury
With Will Fuller out for the season with a torn ACL, once Coutee is back from the strained hamstring that led to him missing Thursday's win over the Dolphins, the rookie pass-catcher is in line for added work in tandem with top wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Week 8 in the books for the Texans, the 2018 fourth-rounder will have some extra healing time in advance of the team's Nov. 4 road tilt against the Broncos. Given that Vyncint Smith and Sammie Coates are currently next in line for the team's wideout targets and represent a clear drop-off from Hopkins and Coutee, it's evident that added volume is in the cards for Coutee in Fuller's absence. The Texans also figure to add depth at wide receiver in the coming days, with Dez Bryant an intriguing option on that front. That said, he's a player that Wilson doesn't think Houston will sign.
