Coutee's top goal heading into the coming campaign is to play the Texans' full slate of games, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

The Texans won all six regular-season games Coutee played in last season, a span in which the 2018 fourth-rounder caught 28 passes for 287 yards and a TD. Now presumably past the nagging hamstring injury that hampered him as a rookie, Coutee will direct his focus to preparing for his second NFL season. Last year, much of his offseason routine centered on preparing for the pre-draft process, an approach that wasn't optimal relative to his transition to the pro game. With Will Fuller (knee) on track to rejoin the mix, Coutee will have added competition for looks that don't go to top target DeAndre Hopkins, but in his role out of the slot, a healthy Coutee should still maintain fantasy utility in a balanced passing attack helmed by QB DeShaun Watson.