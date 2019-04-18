Texans' Keke Coutee: Aims to stay on the field
Coutee's top goal heading into the coming campaign is to play the Texans' full slate of games, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
The Texans won all six regular-season games Coutee played in last season, a span in which the 2018 fourth-rounder caught 28 passes for 287 yards and a TD. Now presumably past the nagging hamstring injury that hampered him as a rookie, Coutee will direct his focus to preparing for his second NFL season. Last year, much of his offseason routine centered on preparing for the pre-draft process, an approach that wasn't optimal relative to his transition to the pro game. With Will Fuller (knee) on track to rejoin the mix, Coutee will have added competition for looks that don't go to top target DeAndre Hopkins, but in his role out of the slot, a healthy Coutee should still maintain fantasy utility in a balanced passing attack helmed by QB DeShaun Watson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...