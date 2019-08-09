Coutee picked up a minor ankle injury during Thursday's preseason loss in Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although Coutee was in visible pain at the end of a punt return and carted to the locker room, the Texans will breath a sigh of relief with this news. He managed just six appearances as a rookie in 2018, so the team likely will take a cautious approach with a month remaining until the regular season opener Sept 9 in New Orleans.

