Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Unless Coutee logs every rep of Friday's practice, it seems likely that he'll carry a questionable designation into the weekend for the second straight contest. Coach Bill O'Brien labeled the rookie a game-time call in Week 13 before Coutee was ultimately inactive for the Texans' 29-13 win over the Browns. It wouldn't be surprising if O'Brien labeled Coutee the same way again ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Colts, which would make the wideout a risky option in Week 14 fantasy lineups.

