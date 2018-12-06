Texans' Keke Coutee: Another limited practice
Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Unless Coutee logs every rep of Friday's practice, it seems likely that he'll carry a questionable designation into the weekend for the second straight contest. Coach Bill O'Brien labeled the rookie a game-time call in Week 13 before Coutee was ultimately inactive for the Texans' 29-13 win over the Browns. It wouldn't be surprising if O'Brien labeled Coutee the same way again ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Colts, which would make the wideout a risky option in Week 14 fantasy lineups.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...