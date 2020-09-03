Coach Bill O'Brien said Coutee has looked good since returning from a foot injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee missed about a week of practice in late August while resting a stress fracture in his foot. It's fair to wonder if the issue will pop up again this season, but he apparently didn't have any limitations in Wednesday's practice, as O'Brien noted that the third-year pro was returning kicks, taking reverses and running routes from the slot. With Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills all looking healthy, it's hard to see how Coutee fits in. The Texans might look for a trade, and they could even consider waiving Coutee if other depth receivers are expected to contribute more on special teams.