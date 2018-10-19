Texans' Keke Coutee: Avoids injury designation for Week 7
Coutee (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Even if he had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Coutee was never in any real jeopardy of sitting out after playing heavy snaps in each of the Texans' last three games without any reported setbacks to the hamstring injury that sidelined him through Week 3. Coutee never upgraded beyond limited practice participation this week, but it appears his restrictions were mainly precautionary. He should handle another hefty snap count in Week 7 and could benefit from increased targets if All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey shadows top wideout DeAndre Hopkins for most of the afternoon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....