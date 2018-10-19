Coutee (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Even if he had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Coutee was never in any real jeopardy of sitting out after playing heavy snaps in each of the Texans' last three games without any reported setbacks to the hamstring injury that sidelined him through Week 3. Coutee never upgraded beyond limited practice participation this week, but it appears his restrictions were mainly precautionary. He should handle another hefty snap count in Week 7 and could benefit from increased targets if All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey shadows top wideout DeAndre Hopkins for most of the afternoon.

