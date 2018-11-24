Coutee (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against Tennessee.

Coutee began the week with a pair of limited practices, but faced no limitations Saturday to avoid the questionable tag. The 21-year-old saw a slightly smaller snap share than newcomer Demaryius Thomas last week, but massively outproduced him with five catches for 77 yards while Thomas failed to catch his lone target.

