Coutee is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos after being a healthy scratch the last two weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee will re-enter the mix Sunday, with Will Fuller out with a hamstring injury. He figures to to work behind DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills, a context that makes Coutee a Week 14 dart in PPR formats.

