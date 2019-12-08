Texans' Keke Coutee: Back in action Sunday
Coutee is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos after being a healthy scratch the last two weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee will re-enter the mix Sunday, with Will Fuller out with a hamstring injury. He figures to to work behind DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills, a context that makes Coutee a Week 14 dart in PPR formats.
