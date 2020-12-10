Coutee (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Fellow wideout Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) remained limited Thursday, but Coutee's full practice paves the way for him to suit up Sunday against the Bears. With the depth of Houston's receiving corps taxed by the suspension of Will Fuller, the release of Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb (toe) remaining on IR, Coutee, who caught eight of his nine targets for 141 yards in a Week 13 loss to the Colts, should continue to be a key cog in the Texans' passing attack this weekend.