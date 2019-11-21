Play

Coutee (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Colts.

Will Fuller's (hamstring) return from a three-game absence looks like it will be enough to bump Coutee to the inactive list, as Houston will go with four wideouts in Week 12. Though Coutee played 44 offensive snaps to DeAndre Carter's four in Sunday's loss to Baltimore, the latter's standing as the team's top return man allowed him to maintain an active status over Coutee.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories