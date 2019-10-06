Coutee caught three of four targets for 72 receiving yards during Sunday's 53-32 win against the Falcons.

The second-year wideout was thrust into a prominent offensive role with Kenny Stills (hamstring/ankle) being ruled inactive hours before kickoff, and delivered with his greatest receiving output since Week 11 of last season. Coutee showed flashes of fantasy prominence with three performances of five-plus receptions and 50 or more receiving yards as a rookie, but ultimately saw his season derailed by a hamstring injury. Currently standing as the No. 3 or 4 wideout in Houston's offense depending on the status of Stills, Coutee will carry value as long as Deshaun Watson is producing 300-yard, three-touchdown passing outings. That has a strong chance to continue in Week 6 as the Texans take on a Kansas City defense that has surrendered seven touchdown passes coming into Sunday Night Football, with six going to wide receivers.