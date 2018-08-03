Texans' Keke Coutee: Challenged to read coverages
Texans receivers coach John Perry said Coutee's biggest challenge is identifying defensive coverage assignments, Mark Lane of USA Today reports. "I keep telling Keke that if he is able to recognize the coverage, there's going to be a lot of people that have a hard time covering him," Perry said. "The reason for that is you need to know who's guarding you. If you don't know that, then you can't beat him."
Perry said reading coverage is typically the biggest transition for receivers coming out of college, with teams throwing multiple coverages and blitzes at offenses. Coutee, the fourth-round selection out of Texas Tech, has caught the eye of the most important members of the roster during his first week of camp. Earlier this week, it was DeAndre Hopkins, per the Houston Chronicle, then it was quarterback Deshaun Watson during Thursday's session. Coutee is making a push to be the top slot receiver, but is in a battle with Braxton Miller.
