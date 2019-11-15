Texans' Keke Coutee: Clawing out of doghouse
Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Coutee "did a good job" in the Texans' practices this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
O'Brien didn't clarify how that relates to his plans for Coutee in Sunday's game against the Ravens, but the second-year wideout would seem to have a good shot at avoiding an inactive status for the third contest in a row. In addition to his apparently positive work in practice, Coutee is aided by the fact that fellow receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the game. Even if Fuller is ultimately ruled out, Coutee would likely rank no better than fourth in the pecking order at receiver behind starters DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills and slot specialist DeAndre Carter.
