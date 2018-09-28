Coutee (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coutee has tended to a strained hamstring since early August, missing every preseason and regular-season game in the interim. Although he has yet to progress beyond a limited practice session, he expressed confidence Wednesday that he'll be able to make his pro debut soon. "I'm back," Coutee told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I feel confident. ... I'm ready to step up." In the wake of Bruce Ellington (hamstring) being placed on injured reserve, Coutee will have a chance to fill in behind the starting duo of DeAndre Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring) and Will Fuller.

