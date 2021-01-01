Coutee (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
After following up limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full workout Friday, Coutee looks to be in the clear to handle his usual starting role in the season finale. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel hasn't suggested that any of the team's healthy players will be rested as the 4-11 Texans close out their season, so look for Coutee to remain a key part of the passing attack. Over his last four outings, Coutee has played no fewer than 63 percent of the Texans' offensive snaps, turning in a 21-272-2 line on 24 targets during that span.