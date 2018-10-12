Coutee (hamstring) does not carry a Week 6 injury designation after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

The same goes for DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Will Fuller (hamstring), meaning that the Texans will have their top three pass-catchers available Sunday against the Bills. Meanwhile, QB Deshaun Watson (chest) is listed as questionable for the contest, but we'd be surprised if he didn't play. Coutee, who made his NFL debut in Week 4, is already on the PPR radar, after having logged 17 catches on 22 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown in that span.

