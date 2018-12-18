Coach Bill O'Brien called Coutee (hamstring) "day-to-day" Monday, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

O'Brien and his players pay a visit to Philadelphia on Sunday to take on the suddenly relevant Eagles, a contest for which injured Texans will be considered game-time decisions. Coutee has suited up just twice in seven attempts since Week 7, so O'Brien should be taken at his word regarding the rookie wide receiver, barring his designation getting removed entirely during Week 16 prep.

More News
Our Latest Stories