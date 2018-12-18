Texans' Keke Coutee: Considered 'day-to-day'
Coach Bill O'Brien called Coutee (hamstring) "day-to-day" Monday, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
O'Brien and his players pay a visit to Philadelphia on Sunday to take on the suddenly relevant Eagles, a contest for which injured Texans will be considered game-time decisions. Coutee has suited up just twice in seven attempts since Week 7, so O'Brien should be taken at his word regarding the rookie wide receiver, barring his designation getting removed entirely during Week 16 prep.
More News
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Will not play Saturday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Gets questionable tag for Saturday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Remains limited at practice•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited at Tuesday's walkthrough•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: 'Trending toward' playing Week 15•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Inactive Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...