Texans' Keke Coutee: Could make impact as returner

Coutee should compete for the top kickoff return job in 2018, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee, who was drafted in the fourth round (103rd overall) in the draft, has experience as a returner at Texas Tech. He averaged 31.5 yards per return, including a touchdown, for the Red Raiders in 2017. It's been a while since the Texans had a returner that could affect field position, so it's natural Coutee will get that opportunity. He could also emerge as the slot receiver, a position that Braxton Miller has yet to lock down.