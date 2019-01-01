Texans' Keke Coutee: Could return for playoffs
Coach Bill O'Brien believes Coutee (hamstring) has a shot to play in Saturday's playoff game against Indianapolis, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Definitely, I think he's trending that way," O'Brien said. "I think there's a shot. We have to see how he looks in practice on a day-to-day basis, but there's a shot there."
O'Brien has essentially said the same thing about Coutee all season, consistently labeling the rookie as "day to day" even when he didn't seem to have much chance to play. The Texans took a more aggressive approach earlier in the season, eventually opting for caution when Coutee repeatedly aggravated his hamstring injury. The team could shift back to the aggressive approach for the playoffs, especially after the rookie slot receiver had the past five weeks to rest. Coutee burnt the Colts for an 11-109-0 receiving line on 15 targets back in Week 4, making an immediate impact in his NFL debut. He then managed 17 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown in five subsequent games, with his most recent appearance coming Week 12 against the Titans.
