Coutee has a minor stress fracture in his foot, but the Texans expect the injury to resolve with rest, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This explains the slot receiver's recent absences from practice, which coach Bill O'Brien had originally downplayed. It sounds like the Texans are optimistic about Coutee being ready for Week 1, though it isn't clear he'll have a significant role in the offense. Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills figure to account for the vast majority of WR snaps.