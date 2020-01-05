Coutee was on the active roster for Saturday's playoff game against the Bills but did not play.

Will Fuller V (groin) was inactive, but Coutee watched DeAndre Carter (55 snaps, 80 percent) handle the third wide receiver role in Houston's playoff victory. It was the seventh time in the last 10 games that Coutee did not play, including three games in which he suited up but did not get off the bench. The Texans are hopeful Fuller will be available for next Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs in Kansas City.