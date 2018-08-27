Texans' Keke Coutee: Dresses, doesn't play
Coutee dressed for Saturday's preseason game, but did not play in Houston's 21-20 loss to the Rams.
Coach Bill O'Brien indicated all healthy players were going to play Saturday, so there could still be some lingering issue with Coutee's hamstring. The fourth-round draft pick is talked about as if he's a lock to make the team, but Braxton Miller had a standout performance against the Rams and may have secured the slot receiver role. Both Sammie Coates and Bruce Ellington have had their moments during the preseason, so the cuts at wideout will be tough. Coutee could get stashed on injured reserve for the season, given the lack of reps he's had.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.