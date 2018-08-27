Coutee dressed for Saturday's preseason game, but did not play in Houston's 21-20 loss to the Rams.

Coach Bill O'Brien indicated all healthy players were going to play Saturday, so there could still be some lingering issue with Coutee's hamstring. The fourth-round draft pick is talked about as if he's a lock to make the team, but Braxton Miller had a standout performance against the Rams and may have secured the slot receiver role. Both Sammie Coates and Bruce Ellington have had their moments during the preseason, so the cuts at wideout will be tough. Coutee could get stashed on injured reserve for the season, given the lack of reps he's had.