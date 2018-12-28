Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

Coutee's practice reps have been impacted for much of his rookie season by a lingering hamstring issue, and this week was no different, when he was limited on each of Houston's injury reports. With a questionable tag, he at least enters the weekend with a chance to play, but the Texans may opt to hold him out for a fifth consecutive contest with an eye toward the postseason. In that case, DeAndre Carter would benefit out of the slot.

