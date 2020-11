Coutee caught two of four targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over New England.

Injuries to Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (quadriceps) early cleared the way for Coutee's biggest game of the season. He played a season-high 35 snaps (57 percent) and was targeted three times in the red zone. With a short week of preparation for Week 12 on Thursday in Detroit, Coutee could be the starting slot receiver against the Lions.