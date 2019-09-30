Coutee caught one of three targets for 11 yards and had one carry for 10 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

Coutee played a season-high 40 snaps after moving up the depth chart to replace the injured Kenny Stills (hamstring) in the second quarter. Stills' status for Week 5 against Atlanta is unclear, and more should be learned this week when the Texans' medical staff can perform a more thorough examination. Coutee is quite familiar with the offense and can fill in but does not possess Stills' high-end speed.