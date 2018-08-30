Coutee (hamstring) said he's excited to play his first NFL game Thursday against the Cowboys, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Coutee missed several weeks with a hamstring injury before returning to practice last week, but didn't suit up for the third preseason game against the Rams. "I'm very excited to play my first NFL game," Coutee said. "I've been out a couple weeks, and I'm very pumped up for it." Coach Bill O'Brien was less committal earlier this week when discussing Coutee's status, but it looks like the 2018 fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech will make his NFL debut. It's too late for him to be considered anything more than a depth wideout, but the Texans were impressed by his performance in organized team activities and training camp, so Coutee's expected to land a roster spot.