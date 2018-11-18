Coutee (hamstring) is expected to play against the Redskins on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coutee was a limited participant in practice all week and had been described as a game-time decision by coach Bill O'Brien. The first-year slot receiver has missed five games due to two separate hamstring injuries, but has been active when healthy, averaging nine targets in the three full games he's played. Sunday could be a busy day for Coutee against Washington's 25th-ranked pass defense (270.1 YPG).