Texans' Keke Coutee: Expected to play Sunday
Coutee (hamstring) is expected to play against the Redskins on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coutee was a limited participant in practice all week and had been described as a game-time decision by coach Bill O'Brien. The first-year slot receiver has missed five games due to two separate hamstring injuries, but has been active when healthy, averaging nine targets in the three full games he's played. Sunday could be a busy day for Coutee against Washington's 25th-ranked pass defense (270.1 YPG).
More News
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Listed as questionable•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Game-time decision this week•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Expects to play Week 11•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Trending toward return•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Taking cautious approach with hamstring•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...