Texans' Keke Coutee: Expects to play Week 11
Coutee (hamstring) said he expects to return for Sunday's game at Washington, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official website reports.
Coutee had an optimistic outlook after returning from a bye week to participate in Monday's practice, though he previously said he won't return until his hamstring is 100 percent healthy. The rookie slot receiver has been dealing with the injury since early August, necessitating a three-game absence to start his career and a two-game absence after he aggravated the issue during a Week 7 win over Jacksonville. Speaking after Monday's session, coach Bill O'Brien said there's a "strong possibility" Coutee will make it back for Sunday's game against the Redskins. It will be interesting to see how targets are divided behind lead dog DeAndre Hopkins, with Demaryius Thomas and Coutee both candidates to handle steady workloads in an offense that hasn't gotten much help from its running backs and tight ends.
