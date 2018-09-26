Texans' Keke Coutee: Expects to play Week 4
Coutee (hamstring) only managed limited practice participation Wednesday, but he suggested he'll be ready for his NFL debut Sunday in Indianapolis, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports. "I'm back," Coutee said. "I feel confident. With Bruce going down, it's a tragedy to see him go down with the same thing I've had. I'm ready to step up."
With Bruce Ellington placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury of his own, the rookie fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech could make a quick push for the No. 3 wide receiver job, despite missing the entire preseason and the first three weeks of the regular season. Coutee will have to compete with Sammie Coates (hamstring) and Vyncint Smith.
