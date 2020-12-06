Coutee caught eight of nine targets for 141 yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.

Coutee led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards as he notched a new career high in the latter. He started the game strong with an early 64-yard reception and consistently connected with Deshaun Watson en route to an excellent final stat line. Coutee has produced in the past with Will Fuller (suspension) out and seems poised to do so again this time around, with his next chance coming Sunday against the Bears.