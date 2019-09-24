Texans' Keke Coutee: Falls behind Stills
Coutee wasn't targeted in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Coutee has clearly fallen behind Kenny Stills on the depth chart, as Stills played 32 snaps of 60 possible snaps (53 percent) while Coutee played just 17 (28 percent). Stills made his workload count as well, hauling in four of six targets for 89 scoreless yards. Coutee, a fourth-round pick in 2018, has the ability to stretch the field like Stills with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, but he's simply being outplayed by the veteran. Unless there are injuries, Coutee's usage figures to be limited for the foreseeable future.
