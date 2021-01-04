Coutee caught six of seven targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans.

Coutee was on the receiving end of two long plays: a 42-yard catch in the first quarter and a 29-yard reception in the final minute of the game that set up Houston's final score. The 23-year-old wide receiver resuscitated a moribund career during the second half of the season when injuries and personnel decisions opened an opportunity for him. Over the final seven games, Coutee caught 31 of 38 targets for 389 yards (12.5 YPC) with three touchdowns. There was still an issue with fumbles, but Coutee's contributions was one of the few positives the Texans experienced in 2020. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick has one year left on his contract and gave the new regime -- a new head coach and general manager is the first order of business during the offseason -- something to consider as they construct the 2021 version of the Texans.