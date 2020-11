Coutee caught two of three targets for 17 yards and caught a two-point conversion in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.

Coutee has emerged from the Texans' doghouse in the wake of Randall Cobb's toe injury, which landed him on injured reserve. Cobb will miss at least two more games, giving Coutee relevancy heading into Week 13 against the Colts. He also lined up as a returner, handling a fair catch in his only punt-return opportunity and 10 yards on one kickoff return.