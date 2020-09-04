Coutee fully participated in Thursday's scrimmage, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee did a little of everything, lining up at various positions and returning kicks after missing time with a minor stress fracture in his foot. "Keke looked good," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday. "He was cutting off of his foot and doing some good things. He returned kicks. He played in the slot. He ran reverses." Injuries are nothing new to Coutee, who has missed 17 of 32 career regular season games. The third-year veteran is fighting for fifth on the WR depth chart, which the Texans typically use as a spot for a combination wideout/returner. That means Coutee might be cast off if DeAndre Carter wins the return job.