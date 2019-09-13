Coutee (ankle) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

Coutee, who was inactive for Week 1, has been a full participant the first two days of the practice week. He should be anxious to get back on the field after newcomer Kenny Stills caught a touchdown pass and played 28 snaps so soon after being acquired by the Texans.

