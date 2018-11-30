Coach Bill O'Brien relayed Friday that Coutee (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Browns, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fortunately for those considering Coutee in Week 13 fantasy lineups, the Texans kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. That said, with Coutee's hamstring an issue again, he wouldn't be the safest lineup play this weekend if he is a go, especially with Demaryius Thomas easing into a bigger role in the Houston offense behind top wideout DeAndre Hopkins (foot).