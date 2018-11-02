Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Coutee was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, but he's still viewed as game-time decision for Sunday's 4:05 ET contest, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. If he's able to play this weekend, Coutee would work in a receiving corps that no longer includes Will Fuller (torn ACL), but was fortified by the trade deadline acquisition of Demaryius Thomas. Once he's back up to speed, Coutee will retain a key role in the Texans' passing game that still features target-gobbling DeAndre Hopkins, but Thomas' presence could cut into Coutee's weekly target share more than it would if the team had replaced Fuller with a lower-profile option.

