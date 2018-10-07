Texans' Keke Coutee: Game-time decision Sunday
Coutee (hamstring) is expected to play against Dallas on Sunday, but the Texans want to test him pre-game before announcing his availability, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Texans and Cowboys kickoff at 8:20 p.m. EDT.
Both Coutee and Will Fuller (hamstring) will be tested during pre-game warmups to determine their availability against the Cowboys. If either of the two is unable to go, Sammie Coates will move up the depth chart; if both are out, Vyncint Smith will join Coates on the active roster.
