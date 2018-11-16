Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Coutee (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Redskins, but he thinks the wideout "has a chance to play," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee hasn't taken the field since Week 7, but it appears he's progressed enough on some level coming off the Texans' Week 10 bye to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday. Unless he's officially ruled out -- which would be a surprise -- when the Texans' final injury report of the week comes out later Friday, it appears Coutee's availability for Week 11 won't be known until the Texans release their gameday inactives approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff.