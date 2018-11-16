Texans' Keke Coutee: Game-time decision this week
Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Coutee (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Redskins, but he thinks the wideout "has a chance to play," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee hasn't taken the field since Week 7, but it appears he's progressed enough on some level coming off the Texans' Week 10 bye to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday. Unless he's officially ruled out -- which would be a surprise -- when the Texans' final injury report of the week comes out later Friday, it appears Coutee's availability for Week 11 won't be known until the Texans release their gameday inactives approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
More News
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Expects to play Week 11•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Trending toward return•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Taking cautious approach with hamstring•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Won't play Sunday•
-
Texans' Keke Coutee: Game-time decision for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...