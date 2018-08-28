Texans' Keke Coutee: Game-time decision this week
Coutee, who missed nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury, will be a game-time decision for Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys.
"We're just trying to make sure he's ready to go. You never want to put a guy into a National Football League game that might not be full speed," said coach Bill O'Brien. "We'll probably make that decision before the game." Coutee returned to practice last week, and we presumed the 2018 fourth-rounder would play against the Rams, but that never happened. Apparently, Coutee is not quite over the hamstring injury.
