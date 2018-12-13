Texans' Keke Coutee: Gets questionable tag for Saturday
Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jets.
Coutee was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, which has been fairly standard activity for the wideout this season while he's dealt with a hamstring issue that has forced multi-game absences on three different occasions. The rookie's latest setback has cost him two games, but coach Bill O'Brien indicated earlier this week that Coutee is "trending toward being able to play" versus New York. It's unclear if O'Brien's assessment of the situation still holds water, but Coutee should be viewed as at least a game-time decision for Week 15. Fortunately for those depending on Coutee in fantasy lineups, the fact that the Texans and Jets are playing Saturday rather than Sunday will leave managers with plenty of time to pivot to an alternative in the event he ends up on the inactive list again.
