Coutee (hamstring) is active for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coutee was a full participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, signalling his potential return from a five-game absence due to a nagging hamstring injury. It's unclear whether Coutee will work opposite DeAndre Hopkins or if the Texans will move DeAndre Carter to the outside in order to allow Coutee to reclaim his customary role in the slot, but either case should only help a receiving corps that has lost Will Fuller (knee), and more recently, Demaryius Thomas (Achilles), to season-ending injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories