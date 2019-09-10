Texans' Keke Coutee: Has 'chance' to play Week 2
Coach Bill O'Brien said Koutee (ankle) was "very close" to playing in Monday's 30-28 loss to the Saints and noted the wideout has "a chance" to make his season debut Week 2 versus the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee's outlook for the divisional matchup likely won't come into focus until Friday, when the Texans release their final injury report of the week. The wideout failed to advance past limited participation in practice at any point last week while managing the sprained right ankle that has inhibited him for the past month. With that in mind, Coutee may need to turn in a full session at some point Wednesday through Friday for the Texans and fantasy managers alike to feel more confident about his health.
