Coutee recorded five receptions on seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Colts.

Coutee saw the majority of his volume in the first half, when he hauled in three receptions for 31 yards. Even so, he played a key role in the Texans' comeback effort by recording a nine-yard touchdown that knotted the game at 20 midway through the fourth quarter. Coutee appeared poised to re-tie the game on the Texans' following drive, but he was stripped of the ball at the two-yard line to clinch the Colts' victory. Despite the error, Coutee should continue to get plenty of looks in Week 16 against Cincinnati, although ball security has been a recurring problem for him throughout his career.