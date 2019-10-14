Texans' Keke Coutee: Has season-high snap count
Coutee caught four of six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs in Week 6.
With Kenny Stills (hamstring) unavailable for a second straight week, Coutee played a season-high 47 snaps in the win. He's caught seven of 10 targets for 111 yards as the fill-in as the No. 3 wideout. As the Texans prepare for a Week 7 meeting with the division rival Colts, Wednesday's practice session will provide the first read as to whether Coutee or Stills will be third wideout behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.
