Texans' Keke Coutee: Has support of his QB
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's pleased to see Coutee back on the field following a two-game benching, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee had a rough stretch during which he dropped a pass that was intercepted in a loss to the Colts and committed mental mistakes that prompted a benching for Weeks 8 and 9. Following the bye week and a good week of practice, Coutee was back on the field for Week 11's loss to Baltimore, when he caught three passes for 25 yards. "It's always good to get Keke back out there and get his confidence up," said Watson, who has connected with Coutee for 16 receptions and 179 yards on 25 targets. "You just kind of make sure that he's staying along, staying encouraged and that's what we've been doing. He's definitely going to help us out as we make this run." With Will Fuller (hamstring) questionable for Thursday's matchup against Indianapolis, Coutee is expected to fill the third wideout role behind DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills.
