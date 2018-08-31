Coutee (hamstring) was held out of Thursday's preseason finale against Dallas, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee returned to practice last week and said he would make his first NFL appearance Thursday, but the Texans opted for a more cautious approach in holding the rookie fourth-round pick out of action. Coutee's extended absence has prevented him from competing with Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller for the No. 3 receiver job, likely leaving the rookie fourth-round pick near the bottom of the Week 1 depth chart.