Coutee (ankle) is inactive for Monday's contest at New Orleans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee has been tending to an ankle sprain for more than a month, inhibiting him from taking part in the Texans' season opener. In his place, DeAndre Carter and Kenny Stills will pick up the receiving slack behind starters DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

