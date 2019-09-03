Coutee (ankle) participated in Monday's practice session, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee's status for Week 1 against New Orleans remains up in the air with his appearance at Monday's practice running counter to comments head coach Bill O'Brien made last week. The coach used the phrase "not hopeful" one day and later said he was "not sure" if Coutee would suit up. The one thing for sure is that Coutee's sprained ankle, suffered during the preseason opener against Green Bay, has improved.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week