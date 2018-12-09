Coutee (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

With Coutee out Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas are on track to head the Texans' Week 14 wideout corps, with DeAndre Carter in line to chip in from the slot after snagging all six of his targets for 32 yards in last Sunday's win over the Browns.

More News
Our Latest Stories